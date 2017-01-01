All your audio tools in one place

We’re always building new tools that make it easier for you to engage your audience and amplify your reach.

Simple API Easy to integrate API that connects to your publishing platform that makes generating and distributing spoken news straightforward.

Latest Voices Get instant access to the latest human-like voices from leading speech synthesis services without the need for further development costs.

Several Languages Choose from over 15+ languages including English, Spanish, French, German, Italian and many more.

Mobile optimisation Audio transcoding for compatibility and data light streaming for mobile devices.

Lightning Fast Streaming Powerful content delivery network (CDN) with global edge nodes to accelerate audio content delivery across the world.

Insightful Analytics Measure audience engagement with real time reporting and deep insights from your listener's audio consumption.

Third-party integrations Automatically distribute audio news articles to SoundCloud, iTunes, Alexa and more to amplify your reach.

Custom Audio Players Reliable and fully customisable web and mobile audio players built for short form audio.