AI-read audio for your news postsSpeechKit transforms your written news content into spoken audio (mini-podcasts).
Leading AI services and useful integrations
Embrace audio without the fuss
SpeechKit makes it easy for you to offer your audience an audio channel using your exiting written content.
AI voices. Several languages.
Choose voices from the leading Text-to-Speech services like Amazon Polly, IBM Watson and Microsoft Cognitive services.
All your audio tools in one place
We’re always building new tools that make it easier for you to engage your audience and amplify your reach.
Simple API
Easy to integrate API that connects to your publishing platform that makes generating and distributing spoken news straightforward.
Latest Voices
Get instant access to the latest human-like voices from leading speech synthesis services without the need for further development costs.
Several Languages
Choose from over 15+ languages including English, Spanish, French, German, Italian and many more.
Mobile optimisation
Audio transcoding for compatibility and data light streaming for mobile devices.
Lightning Fast Streaming
Powerful content delivery network (CDN) with global edge nodes to accelerate audio content delivery across the world.
Insightful Analytics
Measure audience engagement with real time reporting and deep insights from your listener's audio consumption.
Third-party integrations
Automatically distribute audio news articles to SoundCloud, iTunes, Alexa and more to amplify your reach.
Custom Audio Players
Reliable and fully customisable web and mobile audio players built for short form audio.
WordPress Friendly
Easily add SpeechKit to your WordPress site for seamless audio generation and distribution.
WordPress plugin
Producing audio from your written content is easy with the SpeechKit WordPress plugin.GET STARTED